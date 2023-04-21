ubisoft opened the pages Steam of his other games never arrived on the Valve platform, continuing the effort to recover the lost ground in the years in which it sold them only from its digital store and on the Epic Games Store.

The titles that will be added to the Steam catalog in the coming months are Far cry 6arriving on May 11, 2023, Riders Republicavailable from 8 June 2023, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extractionwhich will be launched on June 15, 2023, and Monopoly Madnesspurchasable from 22 June 2023.

Far cry 6 is an open world first-person shooter, in which you take on the role of Dani Rojas in an attempt to overthrow the tyrannical regime of Antón Castillo. To make it you will have to fight through jungles, beaches, cities and in the water, using vehicles or mounts when necessary.

Riders Republic is a multiplayer sports playground, where you can compete against different disciplines in a gigantic open world.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-op PvE FPS for 1-3 players with 69 weapons, 25 devices, 18 operators with different levels, 12 dynamic maps, 13 enemies and free post-launch content.

Monopoly Madnessfinally, it is the classic board game, in a very colorful version with many variations.