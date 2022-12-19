It seems that ubisoft have started the process of transitioning games from Google Stadia to Ubisoft Connector by transforming the licenses of titles purchased on Stadia into PC games redeemable from its platform, as it had promised to do in recent months.

As part of the various maneuvers implemented following the announcement of the closure of Google Stadia, which will take place on January 18, 2023, Ubisoft has decided to allow all those who had purchased its games on this platform to be able to redeem them, in PC, from Ubisoft Connect. It seems that the first transfers took place on the basis of various reports, obviously for those who carried out the linking procedure between Google Stadia and Ubisoft accounts.

The migration seems to have been started, without too much fanfare, as early as December 16, without an official communication from Ubisoft. It also seems that the transfer is automatic, i.e. with the games appearing within the account rather than through a manual transposition of individual download codes.

Based on different testimonials on Redditit seems that not all Ubisoft games purchased on Stadia have migrated and furthermore only some of these support cross-save, so there is a high probability that progress will not transfer from one party to another. It is not clear, however, whether this process could have an influence on the refunds that Google has decided for the closure of Stadia, even these which have started gradually for a few weeks now.