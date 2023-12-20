Ubisoft has reactivated the servers of Driver: San Francisco, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Rayman Legends and Assassin's Creed III for Xbox 360 . The reason why he did this is simply mysterious, but it's a good opportunity to unlock those pending online-related objectives, in case you feel like it.

Every reason is good to replay Rayman Legends

The servers of the indicated games were deactivated in October 2022. In reality it seems that since then there have been short periods of reactivation, but then the servers were then deactivated again. Even in the other cases Ubisoft has not given any explanation as to the reason for the reactivation.

Some members of the TrueAchievements site initially reported the possibility of unlocking the objectives linked to the online Driver: San Francisco and Blacklist, and then reported the return of the other two. Some have managed to unlock some achievements related to the challenges of Rayman Legends, for example, while others have reported the unlocking of the Head in the Clouds achievement from Assassin's Creed III.

We expect the servers of the aforementioned games to return offline shortly, but in the meantime anyone who wants can take advantage of the moment of revitalization to go back to playing them online.