Ubisoft may have canceled several projects, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have something important in the works. Precisely, it seems that the French company has a new game “yet to be announced” on its list, described as “a large premium titleThe exit period would be the incoming fiscal year, i.e. between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

The information comes from the financial meeting held today, February 16, 2023, by Ubisoft. No other information was given about this game, other than that it’s supposed to be a massive game. The term “premium” is also used to refer to non-free to play games.

We remind you that the following games should be released in the same period of time: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile. One more large game seems almost too much, even for a company as large as Ubisoft.

As you know, Ubisoft is in a suboptimal situation and has had to cancel several projects, such as Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline, Project Q and five other unannounced games.

During today’s meeting, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot provided some additional details on the reasons for these cancellations. “We canceled some games because we thought we needed to make room for other games in development at the company. This is helping all the other games, which are progressing well in development. Now we think we have the right number of games, knowing that in the financial year 2024 we will release many games that will also give space to the other games in development in the company.

“If we look at the 24 months, the number of games the company is working on will be significantly reduced and this will give space to the games we have in the pipeline,” he continued. “We know that many of these games will have post-launch content as well, and that will require a number of teams and talent to create that content.”