Ubisoft’s Q1 results are in and net sales are down nine percent year-on-year, but there are still 10 games set to launch in the remainder of this fiscal year.

Net sales for Q1 2023-2024 were €288.9m (approx $321.4m), down from €318.2m last year (approx $354m), according to the company’s latest financial report.

Despite the drop, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the company “delivered a better-than-expected performance”.

There were some positives, with net bookings and daily active users of Rainbow Six Siege growing due to new seasonal content. Other live service games like The Division 2 and The Crew 2 also had “strong activity”.

The company is now looking ahead, with Guillemot picking out the “highly regarded” Ubisoft Forward event for “positioning us favorably for the upcoming months and years”.

The company has 10 games in its FY24 line-up, including the following nine and one other “large game”:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Rainbow Six Mobile

The Division Resurgence

Just Dance 24 edition

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Skull and Bones

The Crew Motorfest

xdefiant

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is due out 12th October; Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be out on 7th December; and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown we know is due 18th January 2024.

Meanwhile XDefiant is due out this summer; The Crew Motorfest is set to release at some point this year; and the perennially delayed Skull and Bones is due 2023-2024.

It’s the mystery “large game” that’s raising eyebrows, however. Perhaps the likeliest option is Star Wars: Outlaws, recently shown at the Ubisoft Forward. Beforehand, it was reported the company’s (then unknown) Star Wars game was targeting an early 2024 release but that it “hasn’t been progressing well”.

It’s since it had gameplay shown and is set to have huge planets that aren’t procedurally generated.

Is Ubisoft just being cautious in case the date slips? Or is there another mystery game in the works we’re yet to see?