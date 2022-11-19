If you are a fan of Splinter Cell since the series appeared in 2002 then you might like to relive old memories and one of the best ways to do that is to replay this game, which Ubisoft… is giving away!

So as you can read it, this French publisher and developer decided to give the chance to the players to enjoy this title. It’s just not the Xbox, PlayStation 2 or GameCube version but actually the PC version.

Why is the company giving away this game? Well, simply to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its launch. To achieve this, it is only necessary to visit the corresponding page on the Ubisoft website.

It’s a great way to ‘kill time’ before its remake or reissue comes out, which was announced by this French developer and publisher a few months ago. This new version will have some changes.

Font: MobyGames.com.

Instead of being based on the Unreal graphics engine, it will take advantage of Ubisoft Massive’s Snowdrop. However, this remake of the first Splinter Cell from Ubisoft will maintain its linear style.

The company does not plan to make it open world as is fashionable. How long will it be possible to download? Splinter Cell original? Well, the deadline to get it for free is November 30. In this link can download the game

When did the original Ubisoft Splinter Cell come out?

The first game of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cellwhich was developed by Ubisoft Montreal, was released on November 17, 2002. It was originally an exclusive for the first Xbox.

However, months later it reached other platforms. In February 2003 it was available on PC, in March of that year on PlayStation 2 and in April on the GameCube. There was even a port for the Game Boy Advance in 2003.

Font: Ubisoft.

The first Splinter Cell It still got mobile versions and even N-Gage in 2003. The following year it came to Mac and it took a long time for it to later arrive on another platform.

It is until 2011 that Ubisoft decided to bring it to the PlayStation 3. Regarding the remake of Splinter Cell At the moment the platforms on which it will be available are not known; more details need to appear.

