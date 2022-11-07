One of the most anticipated games by fans of Ubisoft is neither more nor less than the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Timewhich was announced in the year 2020. And while it was originally going to be released in the 2021apparently had many development problems, so this postponement has been carried out on more than one occasion.

In a new post on the official website of Ubisoft Today, the publisher made it clear that it has not canceled the game in any way. Still they mentioned that they will cancel the pre-orders and refund the money to the customers. This could be interpreted as a bad sign but not, since they want to launch them again once they have a defined release date.

Many of you have been asking us about Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time Remake. We have created an article to help consolidate the answers to a single place. https://t.co/GaTzANR4jj Thank you for your continued love and excitement for this title. It means the world to us! pic.twitter.com/tAQ4M2aB4m — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) November 7, 2022

Many of you have been asking us about Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. We have created an article to help consolidate the answers in one place. Thank you for your continued love and enthusiasm for this title. It means the world to us!

It is worth mentioning that the company France he emphasized that only the first game is being worked on, so the other titles in the Sands trilogy have no plans to be remade. Added to this is that another of his studios is working on another reboot of his classic franchises, Splinter Cellso working on more titles will not be possible.

The statement has both its negative and positive elements, since it is confirmed that the game is still in development, so fans will be able to relive the prince’s first adventure. However, its release date is still uncertain, so we will have to wait a long time to find out more in the form of an official teaser.

Via: comic book

Publisher’s note: Personally, it is one of the Ubisoft franchises that I like the most, so I wish there was already a release date. Hopefully at E3 2023 we will know a little more about its development.