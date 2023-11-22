For a couple of years now, fans of Prince of Persia They have been left with a rather big doubt, and that is the development of the remake of the first installment of the saga of the Sands of Time. And from its first look, it failed to have a positive impact on people, given that the graphics seen were considered from two generations of consoles ago, something that affected their respective developers in some way.

Although at first it was thought that the delivery had already been cancelled, fortunately not, as the French company has constantly reminded us that it is still in development. And now, on the eve of the end of the year, they assure us that development is moving forward. These words come from the division of Montrealwho are in charge of bringing this experience to the current generation of consoles and possibly to nintendo switch according to leaks.

Here is his publication on the X network:

As you know, the passionate team at @UbisoftMTL is reimagining this legendary story, and we are glad to announce today that the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing. We look forward to sharing more in the future! — Prince of Persia™ (@princeofpersia) November 21, 2023

It is worth mentioning that until now the game does not have any type of confirmed date from the developers, but it is expected that they will say more news at future events such as the Ubisoft Forward. Additionally, while things take a more solid path, it will be launched at the beginning of the 2024, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crownwhich is a two-dimensional approach with Metroidvania touches.

Editor’s note: It is one of the remakes that I most look forward to due to nostalgic reasons, since I binged the entire trilogy that came during the time of PS2, Xbox and Gamecube. So, let’s hope that Ubisoft knows how to give it an approach that is really worth trying.