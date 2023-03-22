ubisoft presented with a trailer a writing tool based onartificial intelligence, designed to help screenwriters. In fact it will work as an accelerator, in the sense that it will act as a buffer Ghostwriters (hence its name) in the early stages of video game development by generating early drafts of NPC dialogue, complete with audio.

Created by Ubisoft La Forge, Ghostwriter will probably take away a lot of work from the screenwriters, transforming them into editors of the work of artificial intelligence.

As visible in the video, the screenwriters they will insert sentences into the tool that the artificial intelligence will multiply, assuming different tones and creating numerous variations. Then the writers will be able to correct their work and modify it as they wish. In fact, they will have thousands of sentences available in seconds. A saving of time and money no small feat for Ubisoft, as well as a huge reduction of one of the most repetitive jobs among those carried out by the creative departments.

Let’s imagine that Ghostwriter won’t deal with the dialogues main ones, but only of the generic ones, allowing for much richer game worlds in terms of the sentences spoken by the generic characters.

In short, the revolution in the use of generative artificial intelligences has begun and who knows that soon we won’t have entire games made from them, with the developers who will only take care of the tweaks.