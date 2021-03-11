On November 10, in the company of the launch of Xbox Series X | S, EA Play joined Xbox Game Pass at no added cost, thus including more than 60 hits from Electronic Arts such as FIFA, Battlefield or Mass Effect among other great sagas and titles. Now, Microsoft could repeat this move with a successful and well-known company. In this case, the new rumors coming from the expert Shpeshal Ed via Altchar, have indicated that Ubisoft games could hit Xbox Game Pass in late 2021.
While, in the past, several well-known and trusted Xbox experts have already suggested that Ubisoft games could join Xbox Game Pass, similar to how the games were added. EA Play games on Xbox Game Pass. At the moment, the Ubisoft + subscription only offers one plan which includes all Ubisoft games, both new and old. Great sagas such as Watch Dogs, Far Cry or Assassin’s Creed could reach Game Pass later this year.
I only received confirmation of Ubisoft games on Game Pass for the end of the year. Everyone even Immortals Fenyx Rising could make it to Game Pass.
This trusted expert also added that Microsoft does not plan to increase the price of Xbox Game Pass anytime soon, but they may have separate tiers for EA and Ubisoft games on Game Pass, paying $ 5 more for each service within Game Pass. As we always remind you that these are simple rumors, although coming from such an important user, they may have a bit more strength. Be that as it may, we will have to wait for Microsoft to rule on this issue.
What happens with the arrival of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass PC?
Still, it’s great news to know that most of the Ubisoft games could hit Xbox Game Pass in late 2021, including the 2 new Assassin’s Creed already rumored, who would also join the service among much more. These rumors are more than enough to get excited about something that could happen, since with Xbox anything is possible.
