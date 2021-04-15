Ubisoft has announced its Ubisoft Forward digital showcase event will be returning this June, delivering a fresh batch of announcements on its upcoming games.

Ubisoft Forward 2021 will take place at 8pm BST / 12pm PT on Saturday, 12th June, coinciding with the start of this year’s online-only E3 week.

The publisher hasn’t yet revealed the games it’ll be showcasing during the event – although it says to “stay tuned” for more news on its line-up – but it should be pretty easy to make some educated guesses about what it ‘ ll bring.

Everything We Know About Far Cry 6 Gameplay (So Far).

We’ve not, for instance, seen much on Far Cry 6, extreme sports effort Riders Republic, the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, and Rainbow 6 Quarantine (or whatever it might eventually be titled), despite all three being due to launch this year.

It’s also possible we’ll see more on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s recently delayed DLC, alongside news of the previously promised updates coming to Rainbow 6 Siege in 2021. And if it’s outliers you want, perhaps Ubisoft is finally ready to show more of its long -delayed multiplayer pirate adventure Skull and Bones?

Expect more to be revealed in the run-up to Ubisoft Forward 2021.