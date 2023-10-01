Six members of the community and social media teams of Ubisoft They were firedas a spokesperson confirmed to Polygon.
The layoffs were carried out because the two departments “evolve their organization to focus on areas where we can have significant impact in order to more effectively drive player-centric communications.” The layoffs were carried out in offices in Spain and the United States.
“Unfortunately, I too have been affected by Ubisoft’s recent layoffs,” wrote the community manager Paola Casetta on LinkedIn. “I was fortunate to work with the best team around and I will never forget the time I spent there and the amazing people I met.”
Ubisoft fires again
These layoffs come weeks after the closure of the 54-person Ubisoft studio in London, which was working on the Hungry Shark series. Additionally, 60 customer service employees at its North Carolina and Newcastle, UK locations were laid off in May.
The month of September was sadly full of layoffs. In addition to Epic’s recent layoffs, there have been staff reductions at Creative Assembly, Beamdog, Blizzard Entertainment, Rainbow Studios, Crystal Dynamics, and Visual Concepts.
#Ubisoft #fires #employees #months