Six members of the community and social media teams of Ubisoft They were firedas a spokesperson confirmed to Polygon.

The layoffs were carried out because the two departments “evolve their organization to focus on areas where we can have significant impact in order to more effectively drive player-centric communications.” The layoffs were carried out in offices in Spain and the United States.

“Unfortunately, I too have been affected by Ubisoft’s recent layoffs,” wrote the community manager Paola Casetta on LinkedIn. “I was fortunate to work with the best team around and I will never forget the time I spent there and the amazing people I met.”