Ubisoft has decided to close with the past: these are 93 games, now dated since many are part of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 generation, which will lose the game servers and therefore the online features.
So goodbye to multiplayer, rankings and any bonuses for the following Ubisoft titles:
- America’s Army (Xbox 360)
- Year 1404 (PC)
- Year Online (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed II (PC, MAC, iOS, OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Assassin’s Creed III (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Assassin’s Creed: Recollection (MAC, iOS)
- Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Avatar (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Beyond Good and Evil (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Blazing Angels 2 (PC, Xbox 360)
- Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Driver: San Francisco (OnLive)
- ESPN Sport Connections (Wii U)
- Far Cry (PC)
- Far Cry 2 (PC)
- Far Cry 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Far Cry Blood Dragon (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Flashback Origins (PC)
- Ghost Recon (PC)
- Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- HAWX (PC)
- HAWX 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)
- Haze (PlayStation 3)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 5 (PC)
- I Am Alive (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Just Dance 3 (Xbox 360)
- Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits (Xbox 360)
- Just Dance 3 Kids (Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U)
- Just Dance 4 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U)
- Just Dance 2014 (PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii, Wii U)
- Just Dance 2015 (PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii, Wii U)
- Just Dance 2016 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)
- Just Dance 2017 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)
- Just Dance 2018 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)
- Just Dance Disney Party (Xbox 360, Wii)
- Just Dance Disney Party 2 (Xbox 360)
- Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth (Xbox 360, Wii U)
- Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes (PC)
- Might & Magic Duel of Champions (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Might & Magic Showdown (PC)
- Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop (PC)
- Might & Magic X: Legacy (PC)
- MotionSports (Xbox 360)
- MotionSport Adrenaline (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- My Fitness Coach Club (PlayStation 3)
- PowerUp Heroes (Xbox 360)
- Prince of Persia: Les Sables Oubliés (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)
- PureFootball (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Rabbids Alive and Kicking (Xbox 360)
- Rabbids Go Home (Wii)
- Rabbids Land (Wii U)
- Rabbids Travel in Time (Wii)
- Rainbow Six – Raven Shield (PC)
- Rainbow Six Lockdown (PC, Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox)
- Rainbow Six Vegas (PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360)
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One)
- Rayman 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Rayman 3 HD (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Rayman Legends (PC)
- Rayman Origins (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- RUSE (MAC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- RUSE (Beta PC)
- Scrabble (2007 PC)
- Scrabble (2009 PC)
- Settlers 3 (PC)
- Settlers 4 (PC)
- Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire (PC)
- Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom (PC, MAC)
- Settlers: Heritage of Kings (PC)
- Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)
- Shape Up (Xbox One)
- Shaun White Skateboarding (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)
- Shaun White Snowboarding (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)
- Silent Hunter 3 (PC
- Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions (PC)
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific (PC)
- Silent Hunter 5 (OnLive)
- Smurfs 2 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Spartacus Legends (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Splinter Cell: Blacklist (Wii U)
- Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory (PC)
- Splinter Cell: Conviction (PC, MAC, OnLive)
- Splinter Cell: Double Agent (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- The Adventures of Tintin (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Toy Soldiers War Chest (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
- Watch Dogs Companion (Android, iOS)
- World in Conflict (PC)
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 (Xbox 360)
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved (2013)“
#Ubisoft #farewell #multiplayer #games #shut #servers
Leave a Reply