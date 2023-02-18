A few days ago important information came to light in relation to Ubisoftwhich tells us that projects like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope They were not the great success that was expected. There was also talk of many games being canceled by the company in France, and now the issue has been addressed once and for all.

In the last report with investors, Yves Guillemot, He addressed the issue of cancellations, this to have a type of understanding on the part of those who provide money to the projects.

Here is a snippet of his speech:

We’ve canceled some games because we needed to make room for other games that are in development at the company, and that’s really helping their proper progress. We now feel we have the right number of games in development, knowing that we will be releasing many in fiscal 2024 that will also make room for the company’s other titles to come. If we look at the next 24 months, the number of games from the company will go down a bit, and that will give us more space for all the ones we have on the way. With that being said, we do know that many of those games will also have post-launch content, and this will require a certain amount of equipment and talent to create.

It is an explanation that has not completely convinced the followers, since they could have only postponed the games and then continued them, but already killing projects may be an exaggeration. At the moment we know of a DLC for Mario + Rabbidsthe next Assassin’s Creed and Skull and Bones. For their part, some fear that the remake of Prince of Persia is ruled out altogether.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It’s a bit of a banal excuse, but the important thing is that they keep releasing games constantly. And above all that the quality of the study returns to its reputation of great name.