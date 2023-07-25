













Ubisoft explains when it will delete an inactive account







Ubisoft commented that it is actually a simple matter, you only have to attend to emails informing about the status of your account.

The process of permanently disabling the account follows a very precise process. It is structured taking into account four strict criteria:

Game activity on your Ubisoft account, since its creation.

The account’s library, so if you have purchased installments, the account will not be eligible for deletion. Thanks to your purchases, it will remain.

The period of account inactivity is validated the last login in general (so starts on Steam and other platforms are considered).

The existence of an active subscription linked to the account.

In other words, it’s actually hard for accounts to be removed, unless they’ve really been completely forgotten and there’s no harm involved for that very reason.

Here is the developer’s position:

“For many years, we have implemented our account deletion process in accordance with the requirements of the GDPR (General data protection regulation). Our policies are aligned with legal requirements and industry standards. This measure also acts as a protection for our players against fraud.”

Remember that they are only trying to keep your identity safe.

