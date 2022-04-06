Four months ago, Ubisoft revealed that they would enter the NFT market, and the first game to sell this type of product would be Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Now, this day, the French company has confirmed that support for this title has come to an end, And that includes the opportunity to buy these types of digital products that have been so controversial.

Not only has it been revealed that the March update was the last for Ghost Recon: Breakpointbut Ubisoft confirmed to GamesIndustry.biz that the NFT store for this game has closed its doors. This was what was said about it:

“First of all, we want to thank you for all the love and support you have brought to the game. Over the last two years we have released over 11 updates and supported many unique initiatives. The last four months marked the release of our latest piece of content: the all-new Operation Homeland mode, tons of new items including iconic 20th anniversary outfits [de la saga] and Quartz items [los NFT de Ubisoft] for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint and hope you continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing solo or co-op with your friends.”

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

Although this title will no longer receive updates, the servers of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Ghost Recon Wildlands They will remain active until further notice. Regarding the future of NFTs at Ubisoft, the company has mentioned that they will continue to implement this type of product in other gamesalthough at the moment it is unknown what will be the next title to present this type of content.

In related topics, here you can check the new details of the remake of Splinter Cell. Similarly, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla It has already generated more than a billion dollars for the company.

Editor’s note:

Considering the poor reception of NFTs, it is possible that these types of products will stop being sold considering their failure. However, Ubisoft is still not giving up on this market, which is no longer as popular as it was a couple of months ago. We will surely see more of this in Assassin’s Creed Infinitywhich will be a platform for this property.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz