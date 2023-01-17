During the last few days it has been established that Ubisoft It is not in its best stage, because to begin with there has been talk of three canceled games that were never announced. This continues with the poor sales that had titles like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hopeand this type of issue has called for a multi-million dollar reduction in costs.

After making this known, in a press release the CEO of the company, Yves Guillemot, it has made them believe that many of the bad things have been their fault. And after implying this, the workers have not stood idly by going along with the French union solidarity Informatics to officially start a strike.

NEWS: French union representing some video game developers at Ubisoft Paris calls for workers there to go on strike for four hours later this month. This is a reaction to last week’s announcement of cuts at Ubisoft and a controversial staff memo from CEO Yves Guillemot pic.twitter.com/tLJxdCd8G9 — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) January 17, 2023

This statement establishes that the strike will take place next January 27thand which will last four hours, specifically from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. . To this is added that they are asking for a 10% increase in their salaries, since it is mentioned that this money would come from profits from Tencent. And of course, the working conditions would not be left behind.

For now, with delays for major games like the remake of Prince of Persia either Skull and Bonesit seems that things are not going the most favorable.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, the company is going through a bad time, the clearest example we had last year with the launch of only two video games. We’ll see if things change for the better this year.