It seems that Ubisoft always finds itself in some kind of trouble. Whether it’s the controversial cases of harassment, or the failure of its games, the French company has had a rather complicated couple of years. Now, today it has been revealed that The company’s employees will go on strike caused by salary problems and the obligation to return to the offices.

According to Le Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo (STJV), the French union of video game workers, Ubisoft employees will go on strike between October 15 and 17, 2024, in order to protest against the new rule that requires them to attend the offices three days a week. This is what the organization had to say about it:

“After more than five years of working efficiently in the current remote work context, many of our colleagues have built or rebuilt their lives (family life, housing, parenting, etc.) and simply cannot return to the previous working conditions. Our employer knows this perfectly well. The consequence of its decision will be the loss of jobs for our colleagues, the disorganization of many gaming projects and a drastic increase in psychosocial risks for those who remain. As in previous wage negotiations, management’s proposals were unacceptable, the timetable for negotiations was appalling, and management turned a deaf ear to the proposals of the various employee representatives. Until proven otherwise, games only exist because of the work of workers and good games only exist because of good working conditions.”

Part of this strike is also related to the collapse of profit-sharing negotiations between management and staff at Ubisoft France. Among the workers’ demands, a formal agreement on remote working has been mentioned, the restoration of profit sharing to 60%, the end of a supposed gender pay gap, and a further increase in low wages.

For its part, The company has not issued a statement responding to these plans.. We can only wait to see what will happen with Ubisoft, who are living through a difficult time. In related topics, Star Wars: Outlaws did not meet the company’s expectations. Similarly, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows has been delayed until 2025.

Author’s Note:

A strike like this is always a good thing. Managers need to know that their employees cannot simply change their lives to go to an office where they will probably work less. Likewise, their salaries are important, so these are reasonable demands.

Via: STJV