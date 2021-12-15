A new report reveals that employees Ubisoft they are confused and upset by the recent push of society towards NFT (Non Fungible Token). Ubisoft is launching new cosmetics that also double as NFT, the first of which has a whole list of eligibility clauses, including having played for 600 hours of Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

“I still don’t understand this choice“said one employee.”Is it really worth the (extremely) negative publicity this will cause?“Another added:”How can you look at private property, speculation and selfishness, and say ‘yes, I like it, I want it, let’s put it in the games?’“. Ubisoft’s new initiative is called Quartz, while the in-game items (the NFTs in question) are called Digits.

These are items with unique serial numbers, so not only do you pay for an expensive microtransaction, but you get a receipt that proves it’s really the player’s. It is possible to buy them only with cryptocurrency, therefore one also wonders how ecological they are. These concerns about how NFTs are environmentally friendly aren’t just something that is being asked outside the company – employees have raised this concern as well.

“Normally I try to stay positive about our ads, but this is upsetting“said a third employee. These were the comments left on Ubisoft’s internal social media hub, a platform called MANA. One of the main concerns raised was whether Ubisoft would start enforcing NFT in some games, essentially forcing developers to Make them part of the experience. So far, they’re only in Ghost Recon, but it looks like they’re testing for bigger and more popular titles.

Source: VCG