Ubisoft has partnered with Double Jump.Tokyo to “accelerate” the global adoption of web3 games, using a brand new platform/game called Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles to introduce a series of NFTs to gamers around the world.

Do you remember them? NFT literally the Non-Fungible Tokens or digital collectibles related to blockchain technology that have been so popular in recent years, especially in the form of ugly images of monkeys? Even if they are no longer so central in the daily discussions of technology enthusiasts, it does not mean that various projects have been abandoned and now Ubisoft has decided to invest again in this direction.

What is Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles

This isn’t the first time Ubisoft has worked with NFTs, as towards the end of 2021 it created the Quartz platform, through which it distributes NFTs related to its video games, starting with content for Rainbow Six that didn’t achieve much success.

In a statement, the CEO of Double Jump.TokyoHironobu Ueno, said: “Joining forces with Ubisoft marks a significant milestone for Double Jump.Tokyo. We are excited to explore the potential of web3 and digital ownership in games together with Ubisoft. Partnering with a renowned global industry leader like Ubisoft allows us to continue our relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional games to communities while accelerating the worldwide adoption of web3 gaming technology.”

Recall that Ubisoft has revealed Champions Tactics last yearbut has remained relatively silent on the project until now. Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles is a turn-based PvP RPG.

These NFTs are used for get characters inside the video game Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles: Three Champions are required to play, and each NFT character has their own unique look and set of abilities.