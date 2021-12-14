Game Director notes that these stories remind us that all games in the series take place in the same universe.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the first game in the franchise to have a second year of content after having introduced us to two expansions, the Discovery Tour and free seasonal updates. Yesterday the first details of what is coming for the game were offered, including the name and release date of Dawn of Ragnarök, which qualifies as the largest expansion ever made for a game in the series.

I hope fans see and appreciate the potential this introduces to the entire franchise.Pierre-Luc Vachon, Ubisoft QuebecAnother of the announced content is a couple of missions known as Crossover Stories, which debut today in both Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and that will tell a story that happens right at the end of the adventure of Kassandra in the game that took us to ancient Greece. Regarding this new content, 3DJuegos had the opportunity to interview Pierre-Luc Vachon, game director, who offered us some comments about this release.

Regarding the approach to a crossover for the series, the director pointed out that it was something that responded to his passion for lore from Assassin’s Creed and the enthusiasm of the fans for it. “As developers of our beloved franchise, we are passionate about the settings, the universe, but most of all, our characters,” said Vachon.

The director was also enthusiastic about the arrival of these missions. “Our crossover between Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an important reminder that all Assassin’s Creed games share the same same universe. This also means that the continuity is not necessarily linear and that many stories can be told. I hope fans see and appreciate the potential that this introduces to the entire franchise, ”he commented. Pierre-Luc Vechon also left open the possibilities of seeing similar crossovers in the future: “We had a lot of fun working on these stories as a team, especially the encounter between two of our Assassin’s Creed heroes. We may want explore new paths in the future“, he pointed.

Finally, the director also commented that the launch of these missions is free, because they want to reward the commitment that the community has had with both games and that it is perfect that this launch has happened just before the end of the year parties.

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories are already available for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Valhalla players, offering a few hours of new content in the main mission and two completely new islands: Isle of skye in Odyssey and Korfu island in Valhalla.

