After a considerable wave of discussions and protests, ubisoft finally clarified its policy regarding the deletion of inactive accountsreporting that this does not include accounts with purchased gamesso these are not removed by the publisher.
It all started with some reports on emails from Ubisoft, in which the publisher warned of the cancellation of accounts that have been inactive for some time, which also raised fears of the cancellation of digital games purchased through these accounts.
Subsequently, Ubisoft’s support Twitter account seemed to confirm this practice, claiming that the company does indeed delete accounts that have been inactive for some time, which also seemed to confirm the danger of deleting purchased software, which further fueled the controversy.
In these hours, Ubisoft has clarified the matter with a direct communication to IGN, in which we find some more precise explanations, including the confirmation that the company does not delete games purchased by users.
Ubisoft: the parameters for deleting accounts
Ubisoft has clarified that it has been following the regulation on the General Data Protection established by the European Union and, based on this, proceeds with the possible cancellation of some accounts if their activity is practically zero for a long time.
However, in carrying out this procedure it follows some specific parameters, taking into account the following factors:
- The general activity of the account since its creation
- The account library: those that include games Purchased PCs cannot be cancelled
- The length of time your account has been inactive, measured since you last logged in to the ecosystem. Ubisoft discloses that it has never canceled accounts that have been inactive for less than 4 years
- The existence of an active subscription linked to the account
From these clarifications it is clear that any account that is in possession of games purchased digitally cannot however be canceled, apparently.
#Ubisoft #delete #games #linked #inactive #accounts #publisher #clarifies
Leave a Reply