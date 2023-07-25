After a considerable wave of discussions and protests, ubisoft finally clarified its policy regarding the deletion of inactive accountsreporting that this does not include accounts with purchased gamesso these are not removed by the publisher.

It all started with some reports on emails from Ubisoft, in which the publisher warned of the cancellation of accounts that have been inactive for some time, which also raised fears of the cancellation of digital games purchased through these accounts.

Subsequently, Ubisoft’s support Twitter account seemed to confirm this practice, claiming that the company does indeed delete accounts that have been inactive for some time, which also seemed to confirm the danger of deleting purchased software, which further fueled the controversy.

In these hours, Ubisoft has clarified the matter with a direct communication to IGN, in which we find some more precise explanations, including the confirmation that the company does not delete games purchased by users.