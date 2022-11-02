Ubisoft has finally got around to sharing more concrete information on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’s season pass, which has been available to purchase for some time now, breaking down the three content drops owners will receive throughout 2023.

First up is The Tower of Doooom, planned for launch in “early 2023”. This sees Madame Bwahstrella enlisting Mario, Rabbid Peach, and pals to help save her friend from ella Spawny-a task that’ll require players to battle their way to the top of the titular tower in what Ubisoft is calling a “highly strategic” new combat game mode.

The Tower of Doooom will be followed by a currently unnamed second DLC installation in “mid 2023”, taking players to an “enchanting” new planet. Here, they’ll be able to “explore new environments, meet fun characters, discover secrets, and face off against new enemies.”

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Rayman DLC Teaser.

Finally, “late 2023” sees the previously teased arrival of Rayman in Sparks of Hope. This third, also still unnamed, DLC teams Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario up with Ubisoft’s limb-flinging mascot (who players can control) to explore a mysterious new “place”.

All three DLC expansions will be included in Sparks of Hope’s season pass, but those hoping to purchase them separately are only partially in luck. Ubisoft says The Tower of Doooom will remain exclusive to the season pass, even after release.



A top-level roadmap of next year’s DLC.

Hopefully all this new stuff can match the quality of Spark of Hope’s base game – which Eurogamer’s Christian Donlan spoke highly of in his review, calling it “brilliant fun, tactical and knockabout, exactly as you’d expect if you combined Mario and XCOM. ”