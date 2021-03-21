Ubisoft has removed newly-added decorations and quests from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla after the content caused players’ systems to crash.

Ostara Festival arrived in Ravensthorpe earlier this week as part of Valhalla’s seasonal free content. Running until 8th April, it features the return of drinking, archery and fighting mini-games and three new questlines let Eivor go egg hunting, fight off night spirits, and become a May Queen, but it’s the new settlement decorations that are causing a little trouble.

“We’re aware of increased instances of crashes in and around Ravensthorpe since the release of Title Update 1.2.0,” Ubisoft said in a statement on its social media channels over the weekend. “Our team is working on a solution that should be ready sometime next week. We thank you for your patience in the meantime.”

A permanent fix is ​​expected “soon”, but for now the team has added a server-side hotfix to “address a rise in crashing near Ravensthorpe” by removing settlement decorations and Ostara Festival quests involving decorations.

We? Re deploying a server-side hotfix to address a rise in crashing near Ravensthorpe. Settlement decorations will be temporarily removed and Ostara Festival quests involving decorations will not be complete. Thanks for your patience as our team releases a permanent fix soon!

In case you missed it, Wrath of the Druids – the first major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – launches on 29th April.

Set in Ireland, a new country for the game, Wrath of the Druids will see Valhalla heroine Eivor tracking members of a druidic cult named the Children of Danu. You’ll also dive into Gaelic myths and folklores, and meet even more local kings. The expansion is available to purchase separately, or part of the game’s season pass.