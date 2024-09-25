In this message, the company reaffirms its commitment to players and its focus on entertainment and flatly denied any intention to push specific political or social agendas, assuring that its main goal is to create games that reach the widest possible audience. According to them, their projects are designed to delight fans and provide quality gaming experiences, with no hidden interests behind their content.

This statement comes in a context where they are facing certain challenges, including delays in the release of major games. Although they have not given precise details about the reasons for this decision, it has been speculated that one of the reasons may be related to the cultural representation of Japan in the game. Some complaints have arisen from Japanese players and citizens, who feel that their country has been represented in a questionable way, which could be leading the company to reevaluate certain aspects of its design.

The delay of Assassin’s Creed Shadows could be linked to the need to address these cultural concerns, something that Ubisoft has already faced off in the past with other titles. In its statement, the company noted that it is taking steps to improve efficiency in the development of its games, with the aim of offering a better player-centric experience and ensuring that its products maintain high quality standards.

The French have made it clear that they are reviewing their strategy to ensure a more solid and efficient future in the creation of video games. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to entertainment and to delivering titles that appeal to fans around the world, while seeking to adjust to the expectations and sensitivities of the various cultures they represent in their games.

Via: Icon Era