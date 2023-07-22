ubisoft apparently delete profiles if these Haven’t logged in for a while to the Connect platform of the French house, or at least that’s how a user presented the issue on social media, sparking a fierce controversy against the company.

After all, the “emotional” and economic implications of the matter are clear: if our Ubisoft account is cancelled, all the games also disappear with it in digital format that we have purchased, regardless of the reference platform.

Intending to launch ten games by March 2024, including a big mystery title, Ubisoft is dramatically used to ending up in the eye of the storm, even when it doesn’t deserve it. In this case, for example, the controversy seemed instrumental to us and we will immediately explain why.