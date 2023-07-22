ubisoft apparently delete profiles if these Haven’t logged in for a while to the Connect platform of the French house, or at least that’s how a user presented the issue on social media, sparking a fierce controversy against the company.
After all, the “emotional” and economic implications of the matter are clear: if our Ubisoft account is cancelled, all the games also disappear with it in digital format that we have purchased, regardless of the reference platform.
Intending to launch ten games by March 2024, including a big mystery title, Ubisoft is dramatically used to ending up in the eye of the storm, even when it doesn’t deserve it. In this case, for example, the controversy seemed instrumental to us and we will immediately explain why.
There are other reasons to get angry
We were saying: an instrumental controversy. In the first place because it is not true that the cancellation takes place after thirty days of non-useas reported by some people: that is the term that Ubisoft grants to the user via email to avoid deleting the profile.
Secondly, it is not known how long the person who sent the message avoided logging in, possibly longer than a year. In these cases virtually every company in the universe has one clause linked to the non-use of the service and are activated accordingly for closing.
As you can see, however, Ubisoft’s procedure is not a one-way procedure and the user still has the possibility to block deletion: just press a button to do so and thus keep both the account and the games associated with it.
