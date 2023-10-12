According to the game’s development team, the beta version exposed some issues that must be resolved before the “Preseason” of the game can be released.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in our recent Public Testing Session and continue to support us as we build XDefiant“says a message on the game’s official Twitter account. “STP once again showed us their appreciation for our fast-paced gameplay, carefully designed unique maps, objective-oriented modes, and iconic roster of factions. “But it also revealed some inconsistencies in the game experience that we need to address before launching our Preseason. So we have made the difficult decision to delay the Preseason of XDefiant. “The team will continue to work to address these issues and test them to ensure we meet our goal of being a world-class arcade shooter. We will share more information about Preseason and testing as it gets closer. “Thank you again for your support, we are working hard to create something truly special and we couldn’t do it without you.”

The delay could be considered a blessing in disguise for Ubisoftas the previously planned October release would have fallen in the middle of a busy release schedule, as well as just weeks before the release of the similar Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. In June, Ubisoft stated that it was expected that XDefiant was to be released later in the summer, with a final “open session” taking place June 21-23, after which the game would be released.

In September, when it was clear that this summer window was going to be missed, executive producer Mark Rubin said that an October release seemed “likely” due to the game’s failure to pass console certification tests. Microsoft and sony.

This latest delay doesn’t provide a proposed release window, meaning it’s unclear if this is a brief hiccup or something that will require a more extensive process to resolve.

When the game is finally released, it will consist of five factions from different game series. Ubisoft: Freedom (Far Cry), Phantoms (Ghost Recon), Echelon (Splinter Cell), Cleaners (The Division) and DedSec (Watch Dogs).

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: When games are delayed multiple times, they usually don’t make it to release well. I mean, we are in an era where almost everything can be fixed, look at Cyberpunk 2077but in this case, I would be very careful.