During the past summer, Ubisoft presented what would be its new sports IP, called Riders Republic, which greatly resembled what was seen in another franchise of the French study, such as Step. However, this new Ubisoft title seems to offer a more complete experience than the one seen in Step, thanks especially to the variety of sports it offers.

At first, the title was expected to hit the market next February, but Ubisoft has delayed the launch of Riders Republic to an indefinite time in 2021, as Annecy, the studio behind the development of the title, wants to offer players the most complete gaming experience possible.

Ubisoft delays the launch of Riders Republic

As we can see, Ubisoft has made official the Riders Republic launch delay through a statement that he has shared on his social networks and its official page. Although they have not cited it in their statement, it is possible that the recent outbreak of COVID-19 is affecting the development of the title, hence they have decided to wait a little longer to launch it on the market.

For those unfamiliar, Riders Republic is a massively multiplayer experience with various sports activities such as snowboarding, mountain biking, wingsuit flying, and more. The main selling point of the game is its huge races where more than 50 players can participate at once. It also features a career mode and a large open world based on various national parks in the United States.

Ubisoft is developing a new Star Wars game

Riders Republic will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, and PC sometime in the present year 2021.