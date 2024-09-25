Even though we all thought that Assassin’s Creed: Shadows was set to reach our hands on November 15, Ubisoft has confirmed that, just as it was already rumored, This delivery has been delayed until February 14, 2025The studio has noted that this decision will help improve the experience and bring this adventure to more players.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will now release February 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/J2ah7kkytW — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 25, 2024

Via Ubisoft