The French company Ubisoft is working hard to restore stability to its flagship video game, since it has disabled parts of the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch to avoid glitches. These issues have caused a number of players to crash their game, suddenly crashing after updating to Last patch released last week, “The Season of Ostara”.

Everything seemed to indicate that it would be a good update, since many players were asking for items that included it. However, not everything went as the company planned, given that the players have had locks on all platforms where the title is available. The good news is that for now, Ubisoft has taken steps to get everything under control.

Ubisoft deactivates parts of the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch

As it counts VG247, Ubisoft is aware of the problem and has issued a statement about it (translated): “We are aware of the increase in crash cases in and around Ravensthorpe since the release of Title Update 1.2.0. Our team is working on a solution that should be ready by next week. In the meantime, we thank you for your patience. “

Meanwhile, the company has launched a server-side solution, in order to stabilize the problem in a certain way: “We are implementing a server-side review to address an increase in faults near Ravensthorpe. Settlement decorations will be temporarily removed and Ostara Festival quests that include decorations will not be able to be completed. Thank you for your patience, as our team will release a permanent solution soon! ”

We will have to be patient to see that all these problems are solved permanently, and if possible, before the launch of the first DLC of the game called “Wrath of the Druids,” scheduled to premiere on April 29.