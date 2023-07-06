Sometimes farewells come much sooner than expected, and these are quite noticeable when it comes to public figures who have somehow contributed to large-scale projects. This is the case of Emile Morellcreative director of Ubisoft who was planning highly anticipated titles like Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Here are some of the comments mentioned by his industry peers:

Monique Gabrielle Shrager: A dear colleague for over a decade at Ubisoft Montpellier, we laughed and cried through the good times and bad, and released many great games together. Emile was very proud of Beyond Good and Evil 2, Space Monkeys and his teammates. He will be missed. greg hermittant: You have been a great and kind partner during all these years at Ubisoft. I am grateful to have worked with you on so many projects. Even in the most difficult times, you always remained the caring and supportive person that you were with your beautiful positive mind. But the most important are the wonderful moments we had. Without a doubt Rayman Legends is my best memory. I will miss our private jokes and imitations. You will miss Beyond Good & Evil. Rest assured that we will continue your work.

For now, the cause of death has not been mentioned, only that it has passed to its 40 years of age.

Editor’s note: This project is going to be further delayed with this unfortunate news. The most worrying thing is that he left too early, something very serious must have happened to his health.