The trend set by the new generation has its downside. Part of this is that Ubisoft could raise the price of its video games to 80 euros. Since the launch of the new consoles, one of the prevailing discussions has been whether the prices of games should change according to the new hardware. Companies like Activision, 2K and even Sony have already raised the prices of their games to 80 euros.
The company’s chief financial officer, Frederick Duguet, addressed the issue of raising the price of his company video games during a recent earnings presentation. As reported by VGC, Duguet claimed that there have been talks about attaching a “$ 80 price tag” instead of the typical $ 70 players are used to, though nothing has been decided yet. If this is real, it makes it much more desirable than rumors of Ubisoft’s arrival on Game Pass be true.
It’s Official, EU approves the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft
Ubisoft could raise the price of its video games to 80 euros according to the financial director of the study
Ubisoft is the latest company to consider whether it should raise the price of its AAA video games, and the decision does not seem easy. They will have to weigh whether they want their games to make the leap and join others like Sony and Activision, or continue to offer their titles at a lower price. With cases like Anthem or even Cyberpunk 2077, in which games have had no problems offering poor experiences, it seems that the price increase is not the best for the consumer. Regarding the problem this said Duguet:
“We have been analyzing the competitive dynamics of the last quarter and we are still looking for new opportunities. No decision has been made. ‘
In Ubisoft stayed away from the discussion on whether to raise the price of its video games when it was controversial in 2020, and decided that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Immortals: Fenyx Rising would be sold at the usual price for past and new generation alike.
Take-Two officially decides on the remastering of GTA San Andreas
