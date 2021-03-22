By now, we all know without a doubt how much Microsoft has bet on its video game streaming service, which is getting stronger with each passing day. Recently, some comments have come to light that do not leave anyone indifferent: Ubisoft + could join Xbox Game Pass according to Jeff Grubb, the GamesBeat journalist.

At the end of last year there were several and numerous rumors regarding this issue, since several analysts and insiders took it for granted in the future. Rumors keep popping up and now it’s Jeff grubb who joins the statements about a possible arrival of Ubisoft + to Game Pass, joining Jez Corden from Windows Central.

Ubisoft + could join Xbox Game Pass according to Jeff Grubb

As recounted PureXbox, Jez corden stated in his time (late last year) that this rumor had “A great chance of being true.” Now it is GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb who thinks and believes the exact same thing, stating through GamesBeat Decides the following (translated): “I think it’s Ubisoft +, yes. I think it’s that part. I’m not sure, but that’s what I understand is that they are trying to make that happen ”.

Of course, for now, they are just rumors that must be taken with a grain of salt. However, if the information were true, it would be another tremendous blow from Microsoft on the table, one that would end by catapult Xbox Game Pass to total success.

Now it is only a matter of time to see the veracity of the information and if it ends up being fulfilled. The truth is, that there are movements and conversations inside Xbox, and that it is very likely that all this will end up being confirmed sooner or later, as it happened. with EA Play and Bethesda.