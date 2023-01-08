As reported by Insider Gaming, Ubisoft may change its subscription structure in the future Ubisoft+dividing it three different levels with increasing price and content. The clue comes from a survey carried out by the platform GOGwhich in turn would seem interested in the idea of ​​proposing its own paid subscription service.

When asked “which of the following services are you subscribed to?” Ubisoft+ is mentioned in three different variants, namely:

Ubisoft Plus Gold

Ubisoft Plus Deluxe

Ubisoft Plus Premium

This may have revealed in advance Ubisoft’s intention to modify the Ubisoft + subscription, proposing a structure with more tiers. The service currently allows access to a catalog of over 100 games, expansions and other content at the price of 14.99 euros per month.

Wanting to make some hypotheses, the “Gold” tier could correspond to the current Ubisoft +, while the “Deluxe” and “Premium” ones could offer all the games of the French company at launch and other exclusive bonuses for a higher monthly cost. Or the “Gold” could prove to be a cheaper option, perhaps under 10 euros, and give access to a more restricted but still attractive catalog of titles, perhaps equaling the offer of Ubisoft+ Classic, currently included with PlayStation Plus Extras and Premium .

Clearly we can’t rule out that the tiers mentioned in the survey are simply a careless mistake on the part of whoever drafted it, so take this with a grain of salt for now.

GOG survey mentioning Ubisoft+ Gold, Deluxe and Premium

In the questionnaire players are asked which services they have subscribed to, which ones they would like to subscribe to in the future and, if GOG you create one, what benefits they would like it to offer. The options vary from the classic catalog of games, PlayStation Plus Extra style, to the possibility of streaming games from various devices, such as with Microsoft’s Game Pass xCloud. Specifically, the answers are:

I’m not interested

Bundles with games added to your account

Play streaming from any device

Additional space for save data

Access to a catalog of games

Access to online game

Small (physical) gifts every month

Other

Let me be clear, there is nothing concrete at the moment, it is a simple survey that tests the ground on various aspects, so much so that there is even talk of a loyalty program made in GOG, but the survey at least demonstrates a certain interest on the part of the CD Projekt platform towards the ever-growing market of subscription services.