As a surprise to start 2023 off right, the head of one of Ubisoft’s studios talked about what he could fix this year. The curious thing is that in his publication he included the logo of Star Warswhich gave fans hope of seeing a forgotten game.

Source: Julian Gerighty

Surely they will not remember it, but in 2021 Ubisoft announced a video game of Star Wars. Not much was revealed, apart from who would be responsible for this new adventure. The title will be run by Massive Entertainment, who are currently working on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and gave us The Division 2.

It was precisely the head of this study, Julian Gerighty, who shared that he was excited for this 2023, accompanied by the logo of the galactic saga. This made many fans speculate that this year could be when we see this game in action.

During its announcement almost a year ago, it was said that Massive Entertainment would be working closely with Lucasfilm Games. In addition to this, they indicated that their Star Wars title would be very different from what we have seen in the franchise’s past. What do you think they surprise us with?

What else can we expect from Star Wars for 2023?

The franchise of Star Wars it is one of the most successful in history, so it cannot remain static. For this reason, in 2023 we will receive a lot of content about it. One of the main ones will be Jedi Survivor, the long-awaited sequel to Fallen Order that will come from EA.

Source: EA

The galactic saga will also be quite busy in the field of television. Since during the year we will receive new seasons of much-loved series, such as The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian. As well as series that will just start, such as Ahsoka Y The Acolytealthough the latter could be postponed to 2024. What is the project that excites you the most?

