Lately, the video game industry has been characterized by the purchase of studios by large companies in the medium. Now a new report says Ubisofta French company responsible for series such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, it would be the next big target to be bought.

According to reports by Bloomberg and Kotaku, firms like Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. Even would be interested in acquiring Ubisoft. At the moment there is only talk about investigations and interests on the part of these companies, and there are currently no “serious negotiations”.

Sources close to Kotaku have pointed out that Ubisoft has been working with various consulting firms over the past few years, with the aim of not leaving a single loose end should a purchase go through. Unlike in July 2018, when the company’s shares were at $110, we are currently talking about just $41. Nevertheless, anyone interested in acquiring this French company will need to negotiate with the Guillemot familywho are currently estimated to own 15% of the market capitalization business of just under $5 billion.

For years, Ubisoft has been associated with the Guillemot family, with Yves Guillemot, co-founder, in the role of CEO. Notably, in 2018, the executive managed to avoid a takeover by Vivendi, a French conglomerate, with the help of an investment from Tencent. However, with the departure of Charlie Guillemot, the manager’s son, from Ubisoft last year, Yves would be looking for a way to leave this company.

In this regard, Ubisoft has issued a statement regarding these rumors:

“We do not comment on rumors or speculation. Ubisoft has unrivaled creative and production capabilities, with more than 20,000 talented people collaborating across our global studios on game development. Thanks to them and our long-term focus and appetite for creative risk-taking, we have built some of the strongest properties in the industry, and we have many promising new brands and projects on the horizon. We also have one of the deepest and most diversified portfolios in the industry, cutting-edge services and technologies, and a large and growing community of committed players. As a result, we are in an ideal position to capitalize on the rapid industry growth and platform opportunities that are emerging right now.”

Along with this, let us remember that Ubisoft continues to face problems caused by the wave of accusations of abuse and toxic behavior which were released in February 2020. As if that were not enough, Kotaku has also mentioned that the next installments in the Far Cry series, Assassin’s Creed and Ghost Recon, are still a long way from being a complete reality.

It seems that in the future we could see one of the most iconic companies in the industry under the hand of a high level company. In related topics, here you can learn more about the next Ghost Recon. In the same way, here you can check our gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that the reports talk about high-level business companies, and about a Microsoft or another company that has an important presence in the video game industry, the changes that Ubisoft would undergo would be more focused on the direction of its business, and not on the exclusivity of their titles.

Via: Kotaku