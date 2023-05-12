Something that has become clear to us in recent months is that Ubisoft It is not going through a moment of glory, with projects canceled and an uncertain future in terms of new publications. This has led to the dismissal of some of their employees a few months ago, and although it was thought that everything was going to go smoothly, it seems that it is not over yet.

According to what is reported, the company France has laid off 60 people from its offices North Carolina and newcastle, United Kingdom. Although they have been equitable with some departments, there is an approach that is more directed at customer service. Obviously, some expect severance pay without notice.

This is what the company mentioned in a statement:

NEW: Ubisoft confirms 60 people laid off across its North Carolina and Newcastle, UK offices. The company announced earlier this year it was aiming to cut headcount “naturally” over the next 12 months as it struggles with game delays and sales. https://t.co/VZaZ6xFgRi pic.twitter.com/LM43qMLXhM —AmericanTruckSongs9 (@ethangach) May 10, 2023

The Ubisoft Customer Relations Center team is evolving their organization to focus on where we can make a significant impact while staying steadfast in our commitment to constantly support our players wherever they are in the world. Due to organizational changes, 60 team members at our offices in Cary, North Carolina in the US and Newcastle in the UK could be affected.

After this, it can be seen that some now former employees have given their reports on social networks, mentioning that indeed, Ubisoft He did not notify them that he was going to make this cut in personnel. Now, all of them are looking for jobs that focus on social media and customer interaction.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It is clear that Ubisoft is not at its best, as the last few games failed to lift the road, an example was the sequel to Mario + Rabbids. And now, there are no plans to release more titles before the middle of 2023.