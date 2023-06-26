Charles Huteau, creative director of Ubisoft, announced the new Beta of Ubisoft Connect for PCwhich brings some important changes to the library, social features, video playback options and more. The beta is available now and will be rolled out gradually to more users over the summer. You can see the presentation videos below.

“We have taken the time to analyze all of the feedback we have received on the desktop application over the last few years,” said Huteau. “The new app is focus on accessibility, the ease of access and the clarity with which the user can find what he is looking for. We know from user feedback that revamping the library is the most important piece of the puzzle.”

Ubisoft explains that “This leaner and more navigable library will see game pages filled with more information, both about the game (it will now be possible to see which games need updates, for example) and the player’s progress through the game. New social features will also be introduced, including new player profiles, now available within the application, which will provide a space for a customizable identity, a means for players to interact with each other, and a way to see what the others are playing.

“Finally Ubisoft Connect PC is receiving an entire technology overhaul to keep up with the increasingly complex updates of Ubisoft games and services. Under the hood, there will be only one technology stack used to build the user interface components, the which translates to a faster and smoother experience for gamers who immerse themselves in their games.”

“It’s a great investment in the future,” adds Huteau. “With this kind of ecosystem, we are future proofed no matter what kind of new platforms are going to appear. Wherever you will play Ubisoft gamesyou will have full access to all your services, your friends and your library”.

Huteau points out that the player feedback during the Beta phase it will be fundamental. “The goal is also to get as much feedback from our players as possible, so we’ll have a feedback system built right into the app. We’re keen to hear what our players think.”