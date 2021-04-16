Being one of the most prominent games that arrived at the beginning of 2021 by Ubisoft, Immortals Fenyx Rising maintains its roadmap that aims to expand the experience that it delivered at launch. It has been almost four months and we have seen that the game has been receiving content in an important way, thus expanding a magnificent adventure in the open world. And in this way, Ubisoft confirms the arrival date of The Lost Gods for Immortals Fenyx Rising and places it on April 22.

Enriching and diversifying the contents of Immortals Fenyx Rising seems to have become something of an obsession, which is surely rewarding for users who enjoy it. To the Myths of the Eastern Realm expansion that introduced Chinese mythology, now it is the turn of The Lost Gods.

Through its blog, Ubisoft confirms the arrival date of The Lost Gods for Immortals Fenyx Rising for April 22 on all platforms the game was released on. On this occasion, the same decision to replace Fenyx with a new protagonist, Ash. This is the one who becomes the new champion after several disasters, traveling to Pirita Island. It is on this island where you must find and reunite the gods who left Olympus after a fight with Zeus.

As this content is described, “It will be fully discovered from a God-eye perspective,” and it also features a new “fighter-inspired” combat system. But they did not want to offer more information about this content expansion of Immortals Fenyx Rising, we suppose, because they want to dose it for the days that remain until its final arrival. At least, for now, we know that The Lost Gods for Immortals Fenyx Rising will arrive on April 22, expanding the story in a very similar way to what the previous story DLC did.

Immortals Review: Fenyx Rising – Xbox Series X | S

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as Google Stadia and PC.

Offer Controller Battery for Xbox One Series XS, Charger Controller Battery Sets and Chargers Rechargeable Battery Accessories for Xbox One / Xbox One S / Xbox One X / Elite / Xbox Series XS Controller, 2x 2600 mAh 1. 【2 * 2600 mAh Lager Capacity】 ： This Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack for Xbox One Controller provides up to 20 hours of operation. No need to change disposable batteries in the middle of the game. 2 x 2600mAh battery packs for Xbox are convenient to support using one battery, charging two batteries and saving time efficiently.

2. 【2.5H fast charging speed】 ： The xbox controller charging station supports 2 batteries that are charged at the same time. It will only take 2.5 hours to fully charge the battery when the DC input is> 5V / 1A. Compare with other Xbox one controller battery charger, this Xbox Seires charger saves charging time by 50%.

3. 【Recycle over 3000 times the charge】: The Xbox one X Battery Pack is made of high-quality, eco-friendly, non-toxic materials. These rechargeable Xbox one controller batteries for Xbox one Series SX are safer and more durable. The battery can be recharged at least 3,000 times, twice as many as other batteries.

Last updated on 2021-03-21. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.