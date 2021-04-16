Being one of the most prominent games that arrived at the beginning of 2021 by Ubisoft, Immortals Fenyx Rising maintains its roadmap that aims to expand the experience that it delivered at launch. It has been almost four months and we have seen that the game has been receiving content in an important way, thus expanding a magnificent adventure in the open world. And in this way, Ubisoft confirms the arrival date of The Lost Gods for Immortals Fenyx Rising and places it on April 22.
Enriching and diversifying the contents of Immortals Fenyx Rising seems to have become something of an obsession, which is surely rewarding for users who enjoy it. To the Myths of the Eastern Realm expansion that introduced Chinese mythology, now it is the turn of The Lost Gods.
Through its blog, Ubisoft confirms the arrival date of The Lost Gods for Immortals Fenyx Rising for April 22 on all platforms the game was released on. On this occasion, the same decision to replace Fenyx with a new protagonist, Ash. This is the one who becomes the new champion after several disasters, traveling to Pirita Island. It is on this island where you must find and reunite the gods who left Olympus after a fight with Zeus.
As this content is described, “It will be fully discovered from a God-eye perspective,” and it also features a new “fighter-inspired” combat system. But they did not want to offer more information about this content expansion of Immortals Fenyx Rising, we suppose, because they want to dose it for the days that remain until its final arrival. At least, for now, we know that The Lost Gods for Immortals Fenyx Rising will arrive on April 22, expanding the story in a very similar way to what the previous story DLC did.
Immortals Review: Fenyx Rising – Xbox Series X | S
Immortals Fenyx Rising is available on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as Google Stadia and PC.
