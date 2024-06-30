A couple of weeks ago we had a more extensive look at Star Wars Outlawsa game that represents a different way in terms of gameplay of the franchise, given that an approach more aimed at the bounty hunters of this universe instead of the classics is being sought. JediAnd so far the acceptance from fans and the press has been positive, so many expect to spend hours in front of the television going through the campaign mode and from that statement a new doubt arose on the part of users.

Although it may not seem like it, many players are concerned about how long this game will last, given that it is a AAA experience that will be full priced on its launch day and that doubt has already been discovered by the gaming media, as they asked Julian Gerightythe game’s creative director, says exactly that. The answer is within the standard of today’s games, as it will take the user 25 hours to finish the story and see the credits roll on their screen.

However, it doesn’t end there, as he added that it will be 80 hours in total if the client is a completionist who wants to get all the achievements in the game, and that implies secondary missions, mini games and some tasks that are not directly related to the main narrative. That means that there is a lot of content to see within the different planets to visit, something that is not new in the video games of the French company.

This is the game description:

Enjoy the first open-world Star War game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore diverse locations from all corners of the galaxy, both new and iconic. She risks it all as Kay Vess, a hustler who longs for freedom and a new life with her partner Nix. She fights, steals, and outsmarts every crime syndicate in the galaxy, and ends up on the galaxy’s most wanted list. Explore unique locations with bustling cities and cantinas. Travel across vast outdoor landscapes on your speeder. Each location brings new adventures, unique challenges, and tempting rewards if you dare to take the risk. Live the risky life of an outlaw. Reverse any situation with the help of Nix, fight with your blaster, defeat enemies with stealth and gadgets or find the right moment to distract them and gain the advantage. Embark on daring missions from crime syndicates across the galaxy and reap huge rewards. Steal valuable items, infiltrate secret locations, and outwit your enemies as one of the galaxy’s most wanted outlaws. Every choice you make will impact your reputation.

Remember that Star Wars Outlaws is launched August 30 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: V.L.

Author’s note: It’s already standard for campaigns to have that kind of length, it also happened almost a year ago with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. So we’ll have to wait a little over a month to enjoy the distant galaxy.