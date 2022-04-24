Project Q will face teams in different game modes on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Ubisoft has not been able to do much more to stop another of the Nvidia leaks of last September. On Friday we told you about Project Q, one of the games on the extensive list and that, as Tom Henderson had described, it would be a PvP Battle Arena. In parallel, some rumors suggested that it was a battle royale in the purest Fortnite style.

Finally, the company has decided to come to the fore and confirm the existence of the game, with an impromptu presentation after the circulation of a leaked video of the game. Ubisoft has shared a first illustration of the game in which we can appreciate its casual aesthetic and a few key aspects of the title.

Ubisoft has no plans to integrate NFT into Project QThe company has been blunt, Project Q is not a battle royale, but a title multiplayer where the players will meet by teams: “the game will have different PvP modes with a single goal in mind: FUN!”, said Ubisoft, who has recognized that the title is still in a early stage of its development. In its description of the game, Ubisoft has spoken of “owning the experience”, an expression that has led players to suspect that Project Q would integrate NFT.

However, the company has been quick to confirm that no plans to introduce NFT in this game. Some users have related the Q of the provisional name with the project Ubisoft Quartz, but the company has insisted that it has no plans to bring the game to its digital asset exchange platform. Ubisoft has taken the opportunity to launch an official website where we can register to receive news and future tests. Although there is no confirmed release estimate yet, Project Q is confirmed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

More about: Ubisoft, Project Q, PvP and Battle Arena.