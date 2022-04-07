Ubisoft first introduced its platform for NFT, Quartz, in December, allowing Ghost Recon: Breakpoint players to purchase (or earn) unique equipment such as NFTs (called Digits). Although the game itself has stopped receiving major content updates, the service platform will continue to grow in the near future.

In a recent statement posted on Quartz’s official website, Ubisoft said it will continue to add “Digits” to its upcoming releases. In the statement, the company thanks players who purchased Digits for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

“Thanks to all Ghost Recon Breakpoint players. You own a piece of the game and have left your mark on its history. As the latest Digit for Ghost Recon Breakpoint launched on 03/17/2022, stay tuned for more updates with the platform’s features and future launches coming with more games“.

In fact, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Ubisoft’s Quartz when it was revealed, but many other publishers like Konami, Square Enix, and others are looking forward to integrating blockchain and cryptocurrency into their larger releases.

Source: Gamingbolt.