Last year it became known that several studios are working on games of Star Warsamong them is spawn with the saga of Jedi Fallen Order and also Ubisoft with an open world game. Regarding the latter, since the official announcement there have been no news of any kind, but it seems that the game is still being planned.

They recently mentioned that they need people to fill the playtesting positions, this in order to carry out some initial testing, which could indicate an alpha or beta already ready. The information was disclosed through the account of Twitter from massive Entertainmentthus confirming that hard work continues on the project.

We are looking for playtesters for the Star Wars Project! If you live near Malmö, we would love for you to sign up. 🎮👉 https://t.co/rSw5iQvhXV pic.twitter.com/JdLsAIhAnu — Massive Entertainment – ​​A Ubisoft Studio 🎮 (@UbiMassive) December 16, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the company invites players to sign up to be testers, this so that they can test the game before anyone else, and obviously they would be paid for said work. Although there is a detail, users must live near Malmoa city of Swedenso users who do not live in Europe they are ruled out.

For now, there is no more information about the video game.

Editor’s note: Everything looks like we will have a preview next year, but maybe you don’t want to saturate yourself so much with Star Wars games, so maybe until 2024 a preview will come out, the first actually.