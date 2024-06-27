There have long been rumors that a remake of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag is on the way. Now, during a recent interview for the official Ubisoft site, Yves Guillemot, CEO of the French company, has confirmed that remakes, in plural, of the series are already in development.

Although Guillemot was not specific, Yes confirmed that Ubisoft is working on Assassin’s Creed remakes. Let us remember that the series began in 2006, almost 20 years ago, and some titles still have mechanics and gameplay that many can enjoy, and most of the series is available on current consoles, so many have questioned whether this type of treatment is necessary. This is what the CEO commented on the matter:

“Firstly, players may be excited for some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we have created in the past and modernize them. There are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich. Secondly, to answer your question, there will be a lot of variety in the experience. The goal is to have Assassin’s Creed games come out more regularly, but not to have the same experience every year. There are a lot of great things coming up, including Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which we’ve announced, which will be a very different game from Assassin’s Creed Shadows. We’re going to surprise people, I think.”

The interesting thing is that the Assassin’s Creed series will continue to run, probably returning to annual releases, something that was severely criticized at the time. Since the launch of SyndicateUbisoft rethought the way it made games in this series, taking more time to deliver each new title, something that resulted in Originsone of the most acclaimed titles in the franchise.

Now, it seems that they are ready to return to full production of the series. Of course, at the moment we do not have any specific details. Assassin’s Creed: Shadows It will arrive this year, and will be available in the future. hexe, but it is likely that between releases we will see a remake, probably that of Black Flag. We can only wait to see what will happen with the series in the future.

In the meantime, we remind you that Assassin’s Creed: Shadows Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 15, 2024. On related issues, producer defends Shadows of the public. Likewise, here you can see the new gameplay of this title.

Author’s Note:

Considering that the series is not even 20 years old, a remake of titles like Syndicate either Unity It sounds like an unlikely thing to do, but it would certainly benefit them. This way, it is very likely that we will see something related to the first title and the beloved Ezio trilogy.

Via: Ubisoft