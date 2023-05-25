Ubisoft’s remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeOriginally planned for a 2021 release but pushed back several times, it has effectively been rebooted with Ubisoft Montreal taking over development instead of Ubisoft Pune. The remake of The Sands of Time is now in the “concept phase,” according to a new Q&A and FAQ released by Ubisoft on Wednesday.

On Twitter, the official account of Prince of Persia noted that the remake of The Sands of Time will not be at the presentation Ubisoft Forward June, “but fear not: the game is very much alive.” It is simply, once again, in an “early stage” of development.

“In terms of the development stage, we are in the concept phase right now,” producer Jean-Francois Naud said in an internal interview with Ubisoft colleagues.

“Since we took over the project, we have been analyzing the feedback from the community and finding our own way to deliver the game. We are now building the team, setting priorities, prototyping, testing items, and looking at how we can include community feedback in development as well. It is still in an early stage and players should not expect to hear more about the game this year, but rest assured that we are all putting our strengths and hearts into this project.”

The remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time it does not have a release date, and Ubisoft has canceled existing pre-orders for the game.

Ubisoft announced its remake of The Sands of Time in September 2020, and hoped to release the game in Playstation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One early the following year. The remake was quickly but briefly delayed, and then delayed indefinitely before Ubisoft took on the task of starting from scratch. Ubisoft has not announced which platforms this remake will appear on.

He Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time original was released in 2003 in gameboy advance, Game Cube, Playstation 2, Windows PC and Xbox. It was developed by Ubisoft Montreal.

Via: Ubisoft