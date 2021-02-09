Just under a month ago, Ubisoft announced by surprise that it is working on a Star Wars title, completely separate from the installments that Electronic Arts currently has under its mantle, presumably being an open-world RPG game.

After this information, many users began to consider the possibility that this new Star Wars was a sequel or a remake of Knights of the Old Republic, although it seems that this would have been in the hands of Aspyr, the study in charge of making the ports of the deliveries originals, this time with a AAA budget for the project.

– Ubisoft says that it will build its new Star Wars game on the Snowdrop Engine. – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 9, 2021

Ubisoft Confirms New Star Wars Will Use Snowdrop Engine

Although Ubisoft has not given many details about this new game in the franchise created by George Lucas, today we were able to find out more about this project. As reported Daniel ahmad through his Twitter account, the new Star Wars will use the Snowdrop Engine, thus becoming the first game to get the most out of the engine developed by Ubisoft Massive for The Division franchise.

It should be remembered that the Snowdrop Engine made its debut at E3 with the presentation of The Division, promising a level of detail that we finally could not see due to the limitation that the old generation hardware supposed for the developer. However, this new Star Wars title will finally get the most out of one of the best graphics engines that exist today

EA will look to offer a totally new experience in its next Star Wars games

At the moment, it is unknown when and on which platforms the new Star Wars game from Ubisoft will be released, but depending on the length of its development it could reach directly to Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC.