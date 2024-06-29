In total we are talking about 33 people who have lost their jobs, with the layoffs justified as a streamlining of the workforce for put the studio in a better position to realize “its ambitious roadmap”.

Ubisoft has announced further cuts to its staff, which in this case affect the Canadian headquarters of Ubisoft Toronto to whom we owe Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion and to work on the remakes of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Layoffs Won’t Slow Down Work on Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia

“Ubisoft Toronto has decided to conduct a targeted realignment to ensure the delivery of its ambitious roadmap,” a spokesperson for the French company told PC Gamer. “Unfortunately, this will impact the roles of 33 team members who will be leaving Ubisoft. We are committed to providing them with comprehensive support, including severance pay and career assistance, to help them navigate this transition.”

An artwork from the original Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time depicting the protagonist

Opened in 2010, Ubisoft Toronto has worked on Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Far Cry 5, Starlink: Battle of Atlas, Watch Dogs: Legion and Far Cry 6. We know that the studio is currently leading work on the highly anticipated Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell remake and is helping develop the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, due in 2026.

Ubisoft says that The layoffs will have no impact on jobs ongoing: “Our plan remains unchanged and our teams are working to bring the Splinter Cell remake and other studio projects to fruition.”

This isn’t the only job cut Ubisoft has made. In April, another 45 people were laid off in Global Publishing, while last November Ubisoft Montreal, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla team, was hit. Unfortunately, Ubisoft Toronto is the latest in a long list of job cuts that have hit the entire video game industry. In fact, at least 20,000 workers have been laid off in the last two years alone.