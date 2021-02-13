Ubisoft has confirmed more The Division 2 content is now in the works for 2021.

Title Update 12, which came out in December 2020 and kicked off The Division 2’s fourth season, was meant to be the last for the game. But Ubisoft has had a rethink.

“Today, we are thrilled to confirm that there will be additional content for The Division 2 released later this year!” reads a post on The Division 2 subreddit from the development team.

“It is your continuous passion and support which enables us to continue to build upon The Division 2 experience, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”

Players had assumed The Division 2’s fourth Season, dubbed End of Watch, would be its last. After all, it’s called End of Watch, and developer Ubisoft Massive has an Avatar game and a new Star Wars game in the works.

Ubisoft addressed the change of heart, putting it down to players’ “continued support”.

“Some of you had noticed that Title Update 12 was originally meant to be the last major Title Update for The Division 2, but thanks to your continued support, we are now in the early stages of development for fresh content to release later in 2021. “

Ubisoft’s statement rubber-stamps comments made by boss Yves Guillemot during a recent financial call, during which he said Massive’s work on the new Star Wars game would not prevent it from working on The Division.

“We are very happy to be partnering again with Lucasfilm Games,” Guillemot said. “The project will be headed by our Massive studio, who will make the most of their cutting edge technology, including the Snowdrop engine, to deliver a groundbreaking Star Wars adventure. We are very proud of this collaboration.

“The Massive studio is a large studio, and they are also collaborating with lots of studios all over the world … You’re going to see more on The Division in this year and the year after.”

As for what to expect, it’s too early to say, but “you won’t have to wait too long”.

Meanwhile, the developers are investigating crashing as a high priority, and are close to finding a fix for the missing volumetric fog and screen space reflections on PlayStation 5.

So, there’s life in The Division 2 yet. Not bad for a game that flopped upon its March 2019 launch.