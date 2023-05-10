ubisoft announced that laid off 60 employees in US and UK locations. To be affected are not developers, but customer service team members. Specifically, it will be the employees of the Customer Relation Center (CRC) in Newcastle (United Kingdom) and in Cary, North Carolina (USA) who will be made redundant.

A Ubisoft employee on Twitter revealed that the dismissal took place today without any warning. Obviously for many the situation is dramatic, given that they find themselves out of work from one day to the next.

A Ubisoft spokesperson contacted UK-based Eurogamer.net and said: “Ubisoft’s Customer Relations Center team is evolving its organization to focus on areas where we can make a significant impact, whilst remaining steadfast in our commitment to support consistently our players around the world. We estimate that, due to organizational changes, 60 team members in our offices in Cary, North Carolina in the US and Newcastle in the UK could be impacted.”

Clearly 60 employees in a company that has 21,000 workers globally That might not sound like much, but it’s still people who have lost their jobs. We wish them our best wishes.

ubisoft is in a difficult situation. The beginning of 2023 saw the company announce unsatisfactory financial results, following various projects canceled and others postponed. One of Ubisoft’s upcoming games should be Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but we don’t have a release date yet. According to a rumor, the gameplay will be showcased during the Ubisoft Forward.