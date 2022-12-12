Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla won’t be getting Achievements on Steam.

The latest in its long-running series arrived on Steam on 6th December, over two years after its console release.

However, many Steam players have complained at the lack of Achievements – what many believe to be a key feature of Steam.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga

“Thanks for bringing this game to Steam but please utilize the features, it would be awesome if you could add some Steam Achievements,” reads a post from the Steam community.

Ubisoft has responded to the thread: “As there has been a lot of speculation – just to officially confirm. Steam Achievements are not supported for this title.”

Instead, Achievements run through Ubisoft Connect.

“Apologies for any disappointment caused by this and we hope you can still enjoy the game.”

Fans are especially disappointed as previous games in the series on Steam include Achievements.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has received negative reviews on Steam, leading to a “mixed” response from players.

“No achievements, had to refund. You can’t make checklist simulator games and be surprised when people ask for the pen and paper to actually check off a list,” wrote one player wishing to “fulfill its completionist-oriented game design goal” .

Another simply wrote: “Add achievements. Lazy sods.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also received a free epilogue on 6th December to round off its story.